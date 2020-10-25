Cardi B’s husband Offset detained by police in Beverly Hills

Offset was detained by Beverly Hills Police on the evening of Saturday, October 25 after driving through a Trump rally. The 28-year-old rapper claims that Trump supporters were beating his car with a flag. He was eventually released, but Cardi B ’s cousin Marcelo Almanzar was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and loaded firearm in public. The bail for Marcelo was set at $35,000.

The BHPD released an official statement to quiet reports speculating that “Offset was arrested.”

©GettyImages Cardi B and Offset drove through a Trump rally in Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 24

“There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested,” the statement read. “Those reports are inaccurate.” The department went on to say that a passerby saw 20-year-old Marcelo pointing “a weapon from a vehicle at him.” The victim provided the license plate to authorities, but did not press charges.

A rep for Offset responded to PEOPLE, with their own statement: “Artist and Philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters. He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”

Regardless to how you feel about Offset it is wild that the cops are trying to arrest him after his vehicle was attacked



I really hope he sues the hell out of them and their badges are snatched pic.twitter.com/emjzZDozAT — She Who Must Not Be Named ⚡️ (@o_keilani) October 25, 2020

Offset went live on Instagram as law enforcement stood outside his car and tried to detain him. The Migos member tried to reason with police and initially refused to get out of the car because they had guns. “We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” an officer responded to him. The video, of course, went viral. Later various onlookers caught footage of Offset being let go..