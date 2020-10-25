Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley go fully nude in moving new short film

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley aren’t afraid to be vulnerable when it comes to their art. The 34-year-old Peanut Butter Falcon leading man and the Once Upon A Time in... Hollywood breakout star went completely nude for a choreographed short film showcasing the new single “Love Me Like You Hate Me.” The powerful song belongs to Margaret’s sister Rainsford.

LOVE ME LIKE YOU HATE ME @ItsRainsford https://t.co/AtpJ884CPN — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) October 23, 2020

The NSFW video is bookended by Shia and Margaret naked in bed together. An artistic statement reads: “10-minute split-screen film portrays the tenderness and toxicity of a relationship, presented from the dual, and at times conflicting, perspectives of a couple. With a gently disorientating structure, the piece builds towards an open-ended resolution that loops back on itself, returning us to where we began.”

Shia assisted behind-the-scenes as well, producing the video with his longtime collaborator British artist Luke Turner. It was hauntingly choreographed by L.A. dance duo JA Collective and filmed by Natasha Braier, who also worked on Shia’s acclaimed movie Honey Boy.

Rainsford urged her followers to “please watch it,” adding: “It’s filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart.” Her and Margaret’s famous mom Andie Macdowell beamed with pride at her daughters, writing: “This time it made me cry. So so Beautiful. I’m smiling and crying at the same time and I’ll probably watch it in about oh I don’t know I’m sure I’m gonna watch it at least 100 times.”