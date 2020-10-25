Arnold Schwarzenegger is back after undergoing heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back. The actor and former governor of California underwent a third heart operation and posed from the hospital. He is recovering like a champ!

The ‘Terminator’ and ‘Conan the Barbarian’ actor commented on his recovery. “Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

This isn’t his first heart surgery

Schwarzenegger had an emergency open heart surgery in March 2018 to replace a pulmonary valve, following a previous pulmonary valve replacement in 1997. The first time the actor underwent elective surgery the doctors at the University of Southern California (USC) hospital were the ones working his damaged aortic valve.

Schwarzenegger’s next film



The actor is about to release a film with Jackie Chan. They join forces for the first time in ‘Iron Mask,’ also known as ‘Viy 2: Journey to China.’

Directed by Oleg Stepchenko, the film also stars Jason Flemyng, Yao Xingtong, Anna Churina, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Martin Klebba, Charles Dance, Rutger Hauer and Christopher Fairbank.

Iron Mask is available On Digital and On Demand Nov. 20.