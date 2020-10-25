Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite for this celebration

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite for son Deacon Phillippe’s 17th birthday. The exes were seen together in an intimate family party. Phillippe posted a video of the ‘Big Little Lie’s star holding a birthday cake! They were joined by other family members for the celebration.
The actress is a proud mom. Witherspoon previously took to social media to wish her son a happy birthday, praising Deacon for being “ fun-loving, hardworking, and deeply kind”.
‘Happy Birthday to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe! 💫 My bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son, who always finds the good in everyone and everything. What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative. Can’t wait to celebrate! I love you so much 🥰🎈#17”, the actress posted.
Reese was married to Ryan between 1999 and 2008. Recently, The Little Fires Everywhere star‘s son, Deacon, just scored a major record contract with Sony Music, meaning he is well on his way to releasing some more hit records.
The celebration comes after Reese was very vocal about the passing of family dog Pepper. “Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member.” She continued, “I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote.