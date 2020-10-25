Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite for this celebration

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite for son Deacon Phillippe’s 17th birthday. The exes were seen together in an intimate family party. Phillippe posted a video of the ‘Big Little Lie’s star holding a birthday cake! They were joined by other family members for the celebration.

©ryanphillippe Ryan Phillippe filmed a video of son Deacon, the ‘Big Little Lie’s star is holding a birthday cake!

The actress is a proud mom. Witherspoon previously took to social media to wish her son a happy birthday, praising Deacon for being “﻿ fun-loving, hardworking, and deeply kind”.



‘Happy Birthday to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe! 💫 My bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son, who always finds the good in everyone and everything. What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative. Can’t wait to celebrate! I love you so much 🥰🎈#17”, the actress posted.