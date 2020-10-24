Hilary Duff pregnant with third child: Watch her adorable announcement!

Congratulations, Hilary Duff ! The 33-year-old star treated the world to some good news on Saturday, October 24, sharing that she’s got a third bun in the oven. “We are growing!!! Mostly me…” she teased in the caption of her boomerang post. The video shows Hilary in the arms of her husband Matthew Koma as he lovingly rubs her growing baby bump. The singer-songwriter, also 33, shared a more hilarious quip to his own page, writing: “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.”

©@hilaryduff

Both celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to send congratulatory wishes. “Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can’t wait to be mamas together! Xo,” Mandy Moore commented amongst the sea of fan excitement. “Woo!!! Congratulations mama!” Busy Philipps added. Nick Cordero’s love Amanda Kloots wrote: “Omg congratulations this is amazing news!” Hilary and Matthew are clearly a very popular celebrity couple as stars like Christian Siriano, Lea Michele and more joined in.

The pair’s new bundle of joy will join their two-year-old daughter Banks and Hilary’s eight-year-old son Luca, who she had with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The Lizzie McGuire icon loves sharing her beautiful children with the world. Merely a day prior to the big news, she posted photos from her and Luca’s pottery outing, writing: “Date night with my dude.” She jokingly added: “I think Luca was blind folded for half of it,” referencing the fact that his face mask kept covering his eyes. Looking back at the photos now is interesting as the star was clearly hiding her baby bump underneath the table!