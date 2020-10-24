Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes get matching short haircuts and it’s everything

Camila Cabello debuted a dramatic new ‘do this week and she will never be the same. Well, until her hair grows back in at least. The 23-year-old singer shared several stunning snaps showcasing her freshly chopped locks on Thursday, October 22. “LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!!” she wrote in her first post. “I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY.” Camila’s words captioned a gorgeous photo of her flaunting the new hairstyle in an alleyway. Her love Shawn Mendes snapped the pic himself and made sure he got credit too, commenting: “Phot cred.”

©@camilcabello Camila Cabello debuted a new short haircut to the world

Camila’s second post sent fans into overdrive. She hugs her 22-year-old man like a koala in the at-home photo. The caption was fitting, reading: “heheheheheh,” and so was a comment from one of her friends. “King and queen of matching haircuts,” digital media strategist Alex Goldschmidt quipped. Honestly, we can’t unsee it now.