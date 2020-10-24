Bella Hadid and her bestie are goals in this throwback pic

Bella Hadid posted a series of beautiful photos floating somewhere in the ocean with her best friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon. The model recently celebrated her 24th birthday with friends somewhere in the Tropics.

Hadid is wearing a white bikini and Bourdette-Donan is rocking a leopard print bikini. The besties look euphoric and in peace floating with their arms around each other’s waist. Hadid didn’t tag the location but the crystal clear turquoise water is definitely a paradise far away from the United States. Hadid let the photos speak for themselves and didn’t caption the post. Bourdette-Donon left heart emojis in the comments and added, “How i miss you 😩” Fans gushed at their friendship and commented, “Favorite friendship” and “THIS duo.”

©Instagram/Bella Hadid

The photos are a throwback from Hadid’s 24th birthday party in paradise.

©Bella Hadid

Hadid vacationed with friends earlier this month and posted photos aboard a private jet filled with balloons. The friends made silly poses wearing sunglasses, and birthday tiaras. She captioned the post, “oh gosh I feel just really lucky. I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable. ”