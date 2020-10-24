Bella Hadid and her bestie are goals in this throwback pic

Bella Hadid posted a series of beautiful photos floating somewhere in the ocean with her best friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon. The model recently celebrated her 24th birthday with friends somewhere in the Tropics.
Hadid is wearing a white bikini and Bourdette-Donan is rocking a leopard print bikini. The besties look euphoric and in peace floating with their arms around each other’s waist. Hadid didn’t tag the location but the crystal clear turquoise water is definitely a paradise far away from the United States. Hadid let the photos speak for themselves and didn’t caption the post. Bourdette-Donon left heart emojis in the comments and added, “How i miss you 😩” Fans gushed at their friendship and commented, “Favorite friendship” and “THIS duo.”
The photos are a throwback from Hadid’s 24th birthday party in paradise.
Hadid vacationed with friends earlier this month and posted photos aboard a private jet filled with balloons. The friends made silly poses wearing sunglasses, and birthday tiaras. She captioned the post, “oh gosh I feel just really lucky. I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable. ”
Hadid later posted photos with her friends having a few elixirs on top of a floating water dock. They rocked multi-color bikinis, gold jewelry, and fun glasses. Hadid thanked her fans for all the birthday wishes in a short video where she blew kisses at the camera. She captioned the post, “missing and hugging every one of you from my soul to yours. thank you for the birthday love. this year has been overwhelmingly up and down, but all around I feel so grateful to be alive. a year of growth, change, lots of self realizations and manifestations. thank you for being here to watch me grow .. ur support means the world to me and during a very melancholy year, you made me feel a lot less alone .. thank you 🥺❤️ and thank you to my mommy for birthing me. you are the goat.”
Hadid didn’t need anyone but her friends to celebrate her birthday. The model has been single since ending her on and off romance with The Weeknd in August 2019. However rumors started to swirl that Hadid found a new man. On October 13, Page Six reported that Hadid and Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke Nicholson had been “spending time together since at least late last month.” According to the source, Duke accompanied Hadid on her birthday getaway. However, Nicholson was nowhere to be seen in any of the photos Hadid or her friends posted to social media. Despite reports, E! News confirmed through the supermodel’s rep that she is single and she is not in a relationship with the up and coming actor