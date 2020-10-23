Salma Hayek calls Ryan Reynolds old in hilarious birthday tribute

Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek have a hilarious friendship, and the latter proved that by wishing the actor a happy birthday in the funniest way possible.

She posted a cute photo of her and Ryan together, which features him looking sternly at the camera while she playfully sticks her tongue out. In the caption, she kept things simple, but still managed to make fun of her Hitman‘s Bodyguard co-star.

“Happy Birthday 🎈 old man,” she wrote under the pic. “Feliz cumpleaños 🎊 viejo @vancityreynolds”

Clearly, these two have a very playful relationship, as she did the same thing to her friend last year. She used the Deadpool star’s birthday to post a picture of herself looking absolutely beautiful--even though it might not be the most flattering flick of the birthday boy.

“Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up,” she wrote in her caption back in 2019. “And also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way.”

Ryan himself celebrated his birthday in the most responsible way possible: voting.

He posted a photo alongside his wife, Blake Lively , proudly holding up their absentee ballots yesterday. Since the star was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, this year marks his first time voting in America--a huge milestone that he was really excited to share with all of his 36 million Instagram followers.

“This is my first time voting in America,” Reynolds wrote. “I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly”