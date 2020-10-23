Nicole Kidman reveals just how great of a father Keith Urban really is

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her marriage to Keith Urban in a new interview on TODAY. The Big Little Lies actress not only gushed about their life as a couple, but revealed how great he is as a father to their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

“He‘s such a good man, as I’ve said before,” she told Jenna Bush Hager in an interview on Friday. “I’m married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that’s a very beautiful thing to be able to say.”

It’s really no surprise that Kidman is speaking so highly of her other half, as she’s obviously been his biggest fan for over a decade now. During the pandemic, the actress has been joining him for Instagram live concerts, where he performs, virtually, for his fans and she dances around to his music in the background. She said that she hopes their performances bring people moments of happiness during such a difficult time.

“We just tried to go, OK, this is the situation,” she continued. “There were so many people just hurting, as there is still, and trying to be incredibly respectful of that but just spread a little joy, which was what his music was trying, was doing.”

At one of the concerts, Urban even joked that his wife is his “groupie,” but she didn’t mind that label at all. “I‘m happy to be your backup singer, your groupie,” she said. “Whatever you need me to be.”

Back in 2015, Kidman spoke about wanting more kids with her husband, also saying she wishes she would have met Keith sooner than she did.

“I would have liked to have been able to have more children with him,” the 48-year-old explained at the time. “Also, I love him. I‘d love to have more years, why not? But at the same time I am grateful I even met him. It’s a big world.”



While Kidman has her hands full supporting her husband and taking care of their kids, she’s also got a successful career of her own. when she’s not appearing in Instagram videos with her husband, the actress has been busy at work on her latest project, the new HBO series, The Undoing.

In the miniseries, Kidman plays a character named Grace, a therapist married to Jonathan, played by Hugh Grant . While Grace thinks she is happily married, a shocking incident pulls the rug out from under her and makes her question everything she thought she knew about her husband.

Even though they’ve known each other for years, this series marks the first time Kidman and Grant have actually worked together.

“We‘ve known each other for a couple of decades,” she said. “And you always say to people, I’d love to work with you. And actually I never said that to him. I was just always a ‘Hi, Hugh.’ And then, but a bit deep down I’ve always wanted to work with him … he’s so good and he’s obviously incredibly witty and charming.”