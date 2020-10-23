Justin Timberlake reveals his pick in U.S. presidential election

Justin Timberlake is encouraging all his fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, joining the list of artists and celebrities that have decided to urge their audience to participate in democracy.

The 39-year-old singer posted a photo of his 19-year-old self and described his first voting experience in 2000 to his almost 60 million followers on Instagram, however Justin didn’t stop there and revealed his pick for the elections, condemning racism and admitting he would be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The Hollywood actor also went on to explain that his first time voting felt very “adult” and he didn’t quite “understood the weight of it all or took the time to learn” or what his choices in candidates “really meant.”

Timberlake’s confession comes after Jennifer Lawrence revealed her first voting experience during a recent interview, admitting that she “was a little republican” before Donald Trump and “voted for John McCain.”

The former member of NSYNC has been very outspoken on his social media platform, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and breaking down the issue of voter suppression.