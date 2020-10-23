Justin Timberlake reveals his pick in U.S. presidential election

Justin Timberlake is encouraging all his fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, joining the list of artists and celebrities that have decided to urge their audience to participate in democracy.
The 39-year-old singer posted a photo of his 19-year-old self and described his first voting experience in 2000 to his almost 60 million followers on Instagram, however Justin didn’t stop there and revealed his pick for the elections, condemning racism and admitting he would be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The Hollywood actor also went on to explain that his first time voting felt very “adult” and he didn’t quite “understood the weight of it all or took the time to learn” or what his choices in candidates “really meant.”
I think I was 19 here. That would have been 2000... when I spent a lot more time in the gym 😂 It was also around the first time I voted. I just remember thinking voting was cool, and it all felt very... adult — I don’t think I really understood the weight of it all or took the time to learn what my choices in candidates really meant. ⠀ ⠀ Now, I know how powerful each of our voices can be. ⠀ ⠀ If you’re voting for the first time, or you’re still not sure if you even wanna vote — because you think your voice won't make an impact, or you don't trust the process, or it all seems just like a headache... all I can say is, we really need you. ⠀ ⠀ This is about our children growing up in a world where racism is condemned, not tolerated. It’s about ensuring that women are empowered everywhere decisions are being made. We have to vote so we don’t go backwards. ⠀ ⠀ All of this to say, I will be voting for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I’m voting early, and by mail this year. ⠀ ⠀ Please make a plan, and #VOTE 🙏🏻 Link in my bio.
Timberlake’s confession comes after Jennifer Lawrence revealed her first voting experience during a recent interview, admitting that she “was a little republican” before Donald Trump and “voted for John McCain.”
The former member of NSYNC has been very outspoken on his social media platform, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and breaking down the issue of voter suppression.
Justin has also supported BYP100, a national organization working to create justice and equality for all Black people, and now using his celebrity influence to promote democracy across the country.
The pop-star concluded by asking citizens to vote early and “trust the process,” referencing a new generation of voters and assuring “how powerful each of our voices can be.”