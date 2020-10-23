Gwyneth Paltrow feels inspired by her daughter’s ‘sense of entitlement’

Gwyneth Paltrow praises her daughter Apple Martin for her progressive thoughts on gender equality, referencing her beautiful “sense of entitlement” and uplifting attitude.

The 48-year-old actress who recently celebrated her birthday with the most empowering Instagram post, opened up about her experience as a mom and described how the Me Too movement and the Black Lives Matter movement is bringing real change in a new generation of people.

Explaining that her daughter Apple, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, has the most uplifting attitude and she can’t wait to see her joining the workforce because the new generation is “so empowered” and “have a sense of entitlement that’s beautiful.”

Gwyneth also talked about her daughter’s friends and said “those girls are not going to stand for it,” in reference to the “paradigm of patriarchy of white men,” adding that she finds it “very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together.”