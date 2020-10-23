This might be the real reason why Sofia Richie and Scott Disick broke up

2020 was full of celebrity breakups and divorces. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were one of the many couples who called it quits this year. After three years of dating, it was unknown why the couple decided to go their separate ways since there wasn’t any sort of fight or something bad in particular that took place according to sources close to the couple.

It’s been a few months since the 37-year-old reality star and the 22-year-old model ended their relationship but now it seems that news has surfaced on the real reason behind their split. Disick and Richie reportedly ended their relationship partly because the 22-year-old wasn’t ready to be a stepmother to Disick’s three children who he shares with Kourtney Kardashian - 10-year-old Mason, eight-year-old Penelope, and five-year-old Reign, according to Entertainment Tonight.

©GettyImages

Since splitting from Disick, Richie has been spotted with a few other men. A few months ago, Richie was photographed on a beach with longtime friend, Jaden Smith. Then, more recently dating rumors were circulating when Richie was seen enjoying dinner with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder, Matthew Morton, according to Cosmopolitan. “Sofia does not have a boyfriend,” a source shared. ”She‘s not going to rush into anything, but Matthew’s a cool guy and they hit it off,” said the source. ”She’s not looking for anything serious with anyone, nothing with labels. She’s dating casually and having fun, but that’s it.”

In regards to Disick’s love life, fans of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” are hoping for a reunion between Disick and Kardashian. A few cheeky comments on Instagram photos has fans hoping for the best. The Poosh founder shared a stunning selfie of herself to Instagram last month with the caption, “Greetings, Earthlings.” Disick quickly slid into the comment section of his ex’s photo, saying “Not human.” Now we don’t want to read too much into this but we’re assuming Disick was referring to Kardashian looking beyond stunning in the photo.