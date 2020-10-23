Camila Alves’ son Levi is spitting image of Matthew McConaughey in rare new photo

Camila Alves’ son Levi is spitting image of dad Matthew McConaughey in rare new photo

The actor shares three children with his Brazilian wife

Alright, alright, alright, let’s talk about how  Matthew McConaughey ’s son Levi is his mini-me! The 12 year old is the spitting image of his dad in a rare new photo posted on Thursday by his mom  Camila Alves McConaughey . “The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito! 🍪🎉 It’s been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert,” the Brazilian designer captioned the snapshot of Levi admiring a chocolate chip cookie skillet.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between Levi and his famous father. “Oh my goodness if there is more of a resemblance than this. Clone of his father! You and Matthew made beautiful children,” one social media user commented on the post, while another wrote: “Omg that’s a mini Mathew McConaughey right there. 😍”

Camila and Matthew, who wed in 2012, are parents to daughter Vida, 10, and sons Levi and Livingston, seven. The Dallas Buyers Club star, 50, recently opened up about fatherhood, admitting that it was his “only dream.” “The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” he told People magazine. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream.... I can’t think of anything being more important.”

The proud dad described his children as “very, very caring and kind individuals.” “My hope is that our kids are conscientious and confident and autonomous,” Matthew said. “I can tell you this: I’m happy and confident to say our kids do not question the love we have in our family.”

