The real reason Jennifer Lawrence cornered Anderson Cooper after the Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence confronted Anderson Cooper after the news anchor commented on her infamous fall at the 2012 Oscar ceremony.

Loading the player...

During her recent appearance on the “Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan” podcast, the 30-year-old actress revealed that she was furious when she heard Cooper say her fall had been on purpose, and recall the embarrassing incident as she was about to do her acceptance speech.

Jennifer admitted she “let him know,” referring to his claim on CNN where he commented on the ceremony and said that she “obviously faked the fall.”

The acclaimed actress also described the moment as “devastating” because “it was this horrific humiliation,” adding that she doesn’t know if she will ever be able to give a speech like that again and “it didn’t feel good” for her not to have a speech at the time.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer later encountered Anderson at a holiday party and remembered what he had said before, explaining that she “was all fired up” and asked him if he “ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown.”

She also said Cooper apologized and she thinks they are “good friends now,” joking that “he probably told everyone I was a psycho.”

©GettyImages Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence has confessed before, that she “would give anything to be able to go back and redo that moment,” because the fall at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater was the reason she forgot her speech and made her forget to thank important people, explaining that she “didn’t thank anyone from the movie” and “wished a random person happy birthday, then stumbled off.”