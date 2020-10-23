First Lady Melania Trump makes noticeable change at final presidential debate

First Lady Melania Trump attended the final presidential debate on Thursday evening. Unlike the first debate last month, the president’s wife joined her husband on stage at Nashville’s Belmont University at the end wearing a mask. While Melania wore a facial covering to the first debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, the first lady, 50, removed her mask before reuniting with President Donald Trump on stage following his and former Vice President Joe Biden’s first heated debate. Days later, it was revealed that both the first lady and president had tested positive for COVID-19. Just last week, Melania, who has shown her support for masks in the past, announced that she has since tested negative.

©Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump wore a face mask on stage at the final debate unlike the first one in September

Oct. 22 marked the first lady’s first public appearance since her coronavirus diagnosis. Melania looked effortlessly chic leaving the White House before traveling to Nashville for the debate wearing a sleeveless dress—identified by a fan page as Dior—which she teamed with a belt, pumps and shades. Both Melania and the president opted against wearing face masks for their departure.

©Getty Images Melania, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was pictured wearing a mask at Belmont University ahead of the final debate

Barron Trump’s mother opened up about her COVID-19 experience in a personal note published by the White House on Oct. 14. In it, the first lady revealed that her 14-year-old son had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but has since recovered. “Recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect. When my husband was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, I spent much of my time reflecting on my family,” Melania penned. “I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy.”