First Lady Melania Trump makes noticeable change at final presidential debate

First Lady Melania Trump attended the final presidential debate on Thursday evening. Unlike the first debate last month, the president’s wife joined her husband on stage at Nashville’s Belmont University at the end wearing a mask. While Melania wore a facial covering to the first debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, the first lady, 50, removed her mask before reuniting with President Donald Trump on stage following his and former Vice President Joe Biden’s first heated debate. Days later, it was revealed that both the first lady and president had tested positive for COVID-19. Just last week, Melania, who has shown her support for masks in the past, announced that she has since tested negative.
Oct. 22 marked the first lady’s first public appearance since her coronavirus diagnosis. Melania looked effortlessly chic leaving the White House before traveling to Nashville for the debate wearing a sleeveless dress—identified by a fan page as Dior—which she teamed with a belt, pumps and shades. Both Melania and the president opted against wearing face masks for their departure.
Barron Trump’s mother opened up about her COVID-19 experience in a personal note published by the White House on Oct. 14. In it, the first lady revealed that her 14-year-old son had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but has since recovered. “Recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect. When my husband was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, I spent much of my time reflecting on my family,” Melania penned. “I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy.”
Melania encouraged everyone “to live the healthiest life they can.” “For me personally, the most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things—family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are,” she wrote. “I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did.”
The first lady continued, “If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges. Thank you to everyone who reached out, and offered well wishes and prayers for our family. You remain in ours as well.”