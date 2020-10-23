Simon Cowell looks happy and healthy walking after breaking his back

Cowell stepped out for the first time just a few days ago with Silverman and Eric in Malibu, California. Cowell enjoyed a day walking around the shopping center with his family and he even flashed some thumbs up at his fans. Cowell’s recent sightings come days after conflicting reports about his recovery. Sources close to the judge told Entertainment Tonight he’s recovering well despite reports he’ll be bedridden for months. “He’s doing really well and is recovering well and ahead of what was expected,” the sources said. ”He’s doing over 10000 steps a day as well as swimming to get his back strong and healed again. He no longer needs to wear a back brace all the time.”

On August 8th Cowell fell off of his new electric bike at his Malibu home and broke three vertebrae in his back. He spent six hours in surgery, and underwent several procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back. His spokesperson told TODAY: “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He‘s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.” The spokesperson later added: “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.”

Cowell was forced to leave his chair on Americas Got Talent to recovery and was missed by fans and the shows judges. He made sure to give his fans an update after the accident and joked on Twitter, “Some good advice.” “If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.” He added: ”And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone, Simon.”