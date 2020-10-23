Brooke Shields promotes body positivity for women over 50

Brooke Shields is fighting back at ageism and promoting body positivity at all stages of your life. She also encouraged women over 50 to never stop loving yourself. The actress explains how she found confidence in her own skin.

©GettyImages

In a recent interview with People, the 55-year-old actress explained that as she got older she was doing things to start hiding her body. “I was wearing those big bathing suits that had as much fabric as possible,” she told the outlet. ”My daughters were like, ‘Mom, it’s ridiculous.’ It was sort of seeing myself through their eyes and just celebrating things like my butt. Things I just would never want to focus on in my life. Being 55 and saying ‘Wait a minute, women over 50 are not done.’”

Shields isn’t letting her age stop her. She thinks she is just getting started.” If you’re that age, especially if you are an actress, it’s like ‘you’ve had your career, relax,’ but I think I’m just starting” she explained.

Shields shared that her relationship with her body was always tied to her acting career. “The camera is not always kind” she explained. “I used to get fit doing Broadway shows eight times a week but I always did it for the show or for the job because the camera is not always kind,” says Brooke. “So there was a vanity reason. I never knew I could find a place of peace that did not deal with outside appearances.” “I was never skinny,” she notes. “I was always athletic which means you don‘t fit in the sample sizes.”