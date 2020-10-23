J Balvin joins DJ Khaled for the second episode of his podcast ‘The First One’

Earlier this week, DJ Khaled released the first episode of his brand new podcast, The First One. Now, following an engaging conversation with hip-hop legend Lil Wayne , the super-producer is joined by international superstar J Balvin .

Developed by Amazon Music and the Springhill Company--the media conglomerate founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter--’The First One’ features DJ Khaled delving into the biggest hits of all-time. He features his favorite artists to learn about the songs that made them iconic and eventually legendary.

©The SpringHill Company

In the latest episode, Balvin and Khaled speak at length about what the artist was like in his youth as he grew up in Medellin, Colombia. He also expresses, in detail, what it was like to grow up in the city ravaged by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

“Pablo Escobar taught the world how not to do things,” Balvin said about Colombia’s most notorious man. Luckily, his fame has helped change the narrative of the place he calls home.