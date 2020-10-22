Thalía reveals which well-known, influential couple set up a blind date for her and Tommy Mottola

Although dating apps now seem to be the most popular way for couples to meet, most people met their significant other through their families and friends back in the day. Like Mexican singer and Queen of telenovelas, Thalía , who met her husband, music industry executive Tommy Mottola, through another iconic and influential couple in the business. “I met him in New York City on a blind date by Gloria and Emilio Estefan,” the also songwriter and businesswoman revealed during one episode of Facebook Watch’s “Latin Music Queens.” On the newly released reality show, also starred by singers Farina and Sofia Reyes, the “Amor a la Mexicana” songstress shared intimate details of her career and personal life.

According to the Cuban American musician and producer Emilio Estefan, Mottola and Thalía are meant for each other. “I believe a lot in destiny, and I told Tommy, ‘You have to meet this girl.‘ I told Thalia, ‘You have to meet this guy,’” he said. “It’s two people that are so important in my life because we share so many incredible moments, and they’re my family.”

Estefan’s prediction was right on the spot. After the 49-year-old superstar and the 71-year-old former Chairman & CEO of Sony Music Entertainment meet in 1998, they got married on December 2, 2000, at the St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The couple has two children, daughter Sabrina Sakaë, born in 2007, and son Matthew Alejandro, born in 2011.

Watch below a sneak peek of the upcoming episode.

Although the singer received a lot of backlash and was accused of marrying for the wrong reasons, they both have shown over the years that they still love each other like the first time. “Happy anniversary for my angel, Thalia,” wrote Mottola on social media to celebrate their anniversary. ”You‘re everything to me. My light, my love, my partner, everything that matters in my life. 20 years ago God blessed me when I met you and now it is 18 years since he blessed us and our family.”



Find below cute photos and videos of Thalía and her family.