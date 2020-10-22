Emma Corrin praised for her portrayal of Princess Diana

Emma Corrin is being praised for her incredible acting in the upcoming season of the Netflix series The Crown .

Now that Peter Morgan, the creator of the show, has shone light on Emma‘s skills as she portrays young Princess Diana in the highly-anticipated fourth season of the popular series, revealing that at first she was casted mainly because of her resemblance with the royal member of the family, but was ultimately able to make a perfect performance.

Josh O’Connor, the actor who portrays Prince Charles in the series, also confessed he was stunned with the actress, as they both shared several scenes together and admitted he was “in awe of her,” while they were filming.

Morgan also insisted he could not have selected a better fit for the role, noticing her unmatched performance as they were reading the lines on set, “This young actress who hadn’t done an awful lot, and here she was inhabiting Diana, seemingly quite easily,“ referring to her natural talent.

Emma has said before she studied her character to the last detail, admitting that there are some emotional situations that will be shown on screen and she wanted to make an accurate and respectful representation, adding that she almost “got to know her like you would a friend,” commenting about Princess Diana’s personality and charisma.