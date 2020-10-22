First Lady Melania Trump steps out for first time since COVID-19 diagnosis

Three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, First Lady Melania Trump returned to the spotlight. The mom of one departed the White House on Thursday with her husband President Donald Trump to travel to Nashville, Tennessee for the final presidential debate. The first lady, 50, looked characteristically stylish wearing a sleeveless dress—identified by a fan account as Dior—which she accessorized with a belt at the waist, pumps and shades. Both Melania and the president opted against wearing face masks.

©SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images The first lady stepped out for the first time since recovering from COVID-19 on Oct. 22

The outing marked the first lady’s first public appearance since she was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus earlier this month. The Be Best founder was set to return to the campaign trail on Tuesday, however “out of an abundance of caution” she did not accompany her husband to Pennsylvania because of a “lingering cough,” the first lady’s spokeswoman told NBC News reporter Monica Alba.

Last week, the White House shared a personal note that the first lady penned about her experience with COVID-19. Melania revealed that her “ fear came true” when her 14-year-old son Barron Trump tested positive. “Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” she wrote. Meanwhile, the first lady admitted that she was “very fortunate” because her diagnosis came with “minimal symptoms.” “Though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after,” she confessed. “I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food.”