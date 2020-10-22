Lisa Marie Presley breaks silence on son Benjamin’s death with heartbreaking birthday tribute

Lisa Marie Presley honored her late son Benjamin Keough on what would have been his 28th birthday. The heartbreaking tribute marked the first time the 52-year-old singer has posted about her son since he took his own life on July 12. Lisa Marie, daughter of Elvis Presley, marked Benjamin’s birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 21, with a photo from a previous celebration, along with a message that read: “My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.”

“The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same,” Lisa Marie continued. “Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world. 😞💔.”

Like her mother, Riley Keough also commemorated her late brother’s birthday. The 31-year-old actress shared two photos of herself with Benjamin from her 2015 wedding to Ben Smith-Peterson, along with two throwback pictures. Riley simply captioned the post, “Happy Birthday beautiful angel ⛈❤️⛈.”