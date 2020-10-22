Anna Wintour splits from husband Shelby Bryan after 16 years of marriage: Report

After 16 years of marriage, Anna Wintour and her husband Shelby Bryan have called it quits, according to Page Six. The outlet reports that things had “cooled off” between the pair and that they had not been seen in public for some time, but now “they’re done for good.” Despite “chatter” that Shelby went back to his ex-wife Katherine Bryan, a source told Page Six, “Katherine and Shelby have kids together [and] are friends. That’s all.”

©Getty Images Anna and Shelby have reportedly split after 16 years of marriage

The telecom millionaire reportedly began seeing Anna in 1999 while he was still married to Katherine. Shelby and Condé Nast’s artistic director, 70, tied the knot in 2004. Anna was previously married to David Shaffer, whom she shares son Charles, 35, and daughter Bee, 33, with.

©Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2004

Anna refused to discuss her affair with Shelby during an interview with New York Magazine in 1999, though she said, “There are certain things that no one wants to read about in the tabloid press.” When asked how it felt to read about her private life in the papers, she replied, “You know that your friends and your family have one vision, and if the outside world has another, then that’s just something that you just don’t focus on.” One month later, Shelby told Texas Monthly, “There’s an old-fashioned view that your personal life should be kept private, and that’s my view.”