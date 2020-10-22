Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme gave interviews from her stylish NYC bedroom - here’s a peek inside

Jennifer Lopez is known for having multi-million dollar homes in Bel Air, Manhattan, and the Hamptons, according to Business Insider, and a few months ago Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez reportedly bought a mansion on a private island in Miami together, according to the publication.

One can only imagine what the inside of these million-dollar mansions owned by the “Jenny from the Block” singer looks like. However, thanks to JLO’s 12-year-old daughter, Emme, we were able to at least get a glimpse into what the pre-teen’s bedroom looks like in her mom’s New York City apartment.

Emme has been promoting her debut book, “Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day,” which is an inspiring prayer book that came out last month. The impressive 12-year-old daughter of JLO and Marc Anthony has been giving virtual interviews from her bedroom that she supposedly shares with her twin brother, Max.

While we got to see a bit of the room’s decor in the background of Emme’s interviews, luckily for us, earlier this week Lopez shared some adorable photos of her daughter inside her stylish bedroom celebrating “World Sloth Day,” which is also the same animal that’s the focal character in her book.

©Jlo

In the photos the “Hustlers” actress posted to her Instagram stories, Emme is posing with her debut book and a stuffed toy sloth in one and praying in another. From the photos, one can tell that the room has a white and gray color theme. It also has beanbags, a patterned rug on the floor, and a shelf filled with a neat pile of board games.