Here are the winners of the 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards brought amazing performances, outfits, and a sense of normalcy to the world Wednesday night. Coming into the evening  Bad Bunny  and Ozuna were expected to take home the most award, with 14 nominations each including ﻿Artist of the Year. Check out the winners list to the awards show below:

Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time: Enrique Iglesias 
Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade Award: Romeo Santos, Formula: Vol. 2
Billboard Latin Song of the Decade Award: 
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Billboard Spirit of Hope Award: 
 Maluma  
Billboard Hall of Fame Award: Carlos Vives 
Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award: Armando Manzanero

Hot Latin Song Daddy Yankee©Telemundo

Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year, New:
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
WINNER: Sech

Songwriter of the Year: 
 WINNER: Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna

Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
WINNER: Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony

Social Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
WINNER: Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year:
DJ Snake
WINNER: Katy Perry
Snow
Drake

Top Latin Album of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Sech, Sueños

Male Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Female Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year:
Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira

Latin Solo Pop Artist of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias
WINNER: Luis Fonsi
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira

Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
WINNER: Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

Airplay Song of the Year:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”
Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

Female Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year:
Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía

Male Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

Duo or Group Hot Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year:
CNCO
Jowell & Randy
WINNER: Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox

Regional Mexican Duo/Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Banda MS
Calibre 50
Los Ángeles Azules
T3r Elemento

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo: 
WINNER: Christian Nodal  
El Fantasma
Lenin Ramírez
Raymix

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, “A Través del Vaso”
Calibre 50, “Simplemente Gracias”
Christian Nodal “De Los Besos Que Te Di”
WINNER: Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia Lafourcade, “Nunca Es Suficiente”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Andaluz
Disa
WINNER: Fonovisa
Lizos

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Christian Nodal, Ahora
WINNER: Fuerza Regida, Del Barrio Hasta Aquí
Herencia de Patrones, Pa Las VibrasLos Ángeles Azules, Esto Sí Es Cumbia

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
DEL
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
WINNER: DEL
Fonovisa
Lizos
Lumbre

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rich
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Rich
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Juan Luis Guerra
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
WINNER: Romeo Santos

Duo or Group Tropical Artist of the Year 
WINNER: Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy y Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year:
Aventura, “Inmortal”
Marc Anthony, “Parecen Viernes”
Silvestre Dangond & Maluma “Vivir Bailando”
WINNER: Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos, “Aullando”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Pina
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK

Tropical Album of the Year:
Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… Y Contando: En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico
Marc Anthony, OPUS
WINNER: Romeo Santos, Utopía
Victor Manuelle, Memorias de Navidad

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Discos Fuentes
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Norte
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop

Publisher of the Year:
Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing America, INC., BMI
SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Musica Unica Publishing, BMI
WINNER: WC Music Corp., ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Kobalt Music
WINNER: Sony/ATV Music
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music

Producer of the Year:
Dimelo Flow
DJ Snake
Mambo Kingz
WINNER: Tainy

