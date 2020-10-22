Here are the winners of the 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards brought amazing performances, outfits, and a sense of normalcy to the world Wednesday night. Coming into the evening Bad Bunny and Ozuna were expected to take home the most award, with 14 nominations each including Artist of the Year. Check out the winners list to the awards show below:
Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time: Enrique Iglesias
Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade Award: Romeo Santos, Formula: Vol. 2
Billboard Latin Song of the Decade Award:
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:
Maluma
Billboard Hall of Fame Award: Carlos Vives
Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award: Armando Manzanero
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet
Chesca and Pitbull set the Billboard Latin Music Award stage on fire with ‘Te Quiero Baby’ performance
Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Artist of the Year, New:
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
WINNER: Sech
Songwriter of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
WINNER: Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony
Social Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
WINNER: Lali
Crossover Artist of the Year:
DJ Snake
WINNER: Katy Perry
Snow
Drake
Top Latin Album of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Sech, Sueños
Male Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Female Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year:
Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Latin Solo Pop Artist of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias
WINNER: Luis Fonsi
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
WINNER: Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
Airplay Song of the Year:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”
Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”
Female Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year:
Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Male Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Duo or Group Hot Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year:
CNCO
Jowell & Randy
WINNER: Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Regional Mexican Duo/Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Banda MS
Calibre 50
Los Ángeles Azules
T3r Elemento
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
WINNER: Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Lenin Ramírez
Raymix
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, “A Través del Vaso”
Calibre 50, “Simplemente Gracias”
Christian Nodal “De Los Besos Que Te Di”
WINNER: Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia Lafourcade, “Nunca Es Suficiente”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Andaluz
Disa
WINNER: Fonovisa
Lizos
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Christian Nodal, Ahora
WINNER: Fuerza Regida, Del Barrio Hasta Aquí
Herencia de Patrones, Pa Las VibrasLos Ángeles Azules, Esto Sí Es Cumbia
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
DEL
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
WINNER: DEL
Fonovisa
Lizos
Lumbre
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rich
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Rich
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Juan Luis Guerra
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
WINNER: Romeo Santos
Duo or Group Tropical Artist of the Year
WINNER: Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy y Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year:
Aventura, “Inmortal”
Marc Anthony, “Parecen Viernes”
Silvestre Dangond & Maluma “Vivir Bailando”
WINNER: Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos, “Aullando”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Pina
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Tropical Album of the Year:
Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… Y Contando: En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico
Marc Anthony, OPUS
WINNER: Romeo Santos, Utopía
Victor Manuelle, Memorias de Navidad
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Discos Fuentes
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Norte
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
Publisher of the Year:
Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing America, INC., BMI
SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Musica Unica Publishing, BMI
WINNER: WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Kobalt Music
WINNER: Sony/ATV Music
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
Dimelo Flow
DJ Snake
Mambo Kingz
WINNER: Tainy