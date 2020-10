Here are the winners of the 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards brought amazing performances, outfits, and a sense of normalcy to the world Wednesday night. Coming into the evening Bad Bunny and Ozuna were expected to take home the most award, with 14 nominations each including Artist of the Year. Check out the winners list to the awards show below:

Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time: Enrique Iglesias

Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade Award: Romeo Santos, Formula: Vol. 2

Billboard Latin Song of the Decade Award:

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:

Maluma

Billboard Hall of Fame Award: Carlos Vives

Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award: Armando Manzanero

Artist of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year, New:

Jhay Cortez

Manuel Turizo

Paulo Londra

WINNER: Sech

Songwriter of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Chayanne

WINNER: Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony

Social Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

WINNER: Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year:

DJ Snake

WINNER: Katy Perry

Snow

Drake