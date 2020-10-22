Here are the winners of the 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards brought amazing performances, outfits, and a sense of normalcy to the world Wednesday night. Coming into the evening Bad Bunny and Ozuna were expected to take home the most award, with 14 nominations each including ﻿Artist of the Year. Check out the winners list to the awards show below:

Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time: Enrique Iglesias

Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade Award: Romeo Santos, Formula: Vol. 2

Billboard Latin Song of the Decade Award:

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:

Maluma

Billboard Hall of Fame Award: Carlos Vives

Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award: Armando Manzanero

Artist of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year, New:

Jhay Cortez

Manuel Turizo

Paulo Londra

WINNER: Sech

Songwriter of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Chayanne

WINNER: Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony

Social Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

WINNER: Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year:

DJ Snake

WINNER: Katy Perry

Snow

Drake