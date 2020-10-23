Ana de Armas kisses a leading man that isn’t Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas filmed a steamy commercial in Malibu, California on Tuesday, October 20th. The Cuban actress was filming a perfume commercial with a very attractive model and the duo turned up the heat at the beach. In these exclusive pictures, Armas is﻿ seen frolicking on the sand in a sparkling champagne gown. She also shared a passionate kiss with the male model.

No worries! Ben Affleck and Armas are still going strong! We’ve been seeing a lot of the famous couple out and about lately. They have been pretty much doing the same thing everyday people do - jumping a car battery, lugging and moving boxes into a home, and just being there for one another.



The duo did a great job acting like they were flirting as they filmed a romantic walk together and played in the water. Armas’ boyfriend was not on set while she worked, but the actor is familiar with on set kisses and shouldn’t get upset by chemistry.

Armas has had the opportunity to work with a lot of attractive men in her career, including Affleck. Armas was featured in the American Airlines magazine Nexos and gushed about this fact. “I’ve been very lucky - because these men are all very handsome - but the best part of it is who they are as people. I’ve had the best partners,” she shared.