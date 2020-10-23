Ana de Armas kisses a leading man that isn’t Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas filmed a steamy commercial in Malibu, California on Tuesday, October 20th. The Cuban actress was filming a perfume commercial with a very attractive model and the duo turned up the heat at the beach. In these exclusive pictures, Armas is seen frolicking on the sand in a sparkling champagne gown. She also shared a passionate kiss with the male model.
No worries! Ben Affleck and Armas are still going strong! We’ve been seeing a lot of the famous couple out and about lately. They have been pretty much doing the same thing everyday people do - jumping a car battery, lugging and moving boxes into a home, and just being there for one another.
The duo did a great job acting like they were flirting as they filmed a romantic walk together and played in the water. Armas’ boyfriend was not on set while she worked, but the actor is familiar with on set kisses and shouldn’t get upset by chemistry.
Armas has had the opportunity to work with a lot of attractive men in her career, including Affleck. Armas was featured in the American Airlines magazine Nexos and gushed about this fact. “I’ve been very lucky - because these men are all very handsome - but the best part of it is who they are as people. I’ve had the best partners,” she shared.
Armas and Affleck have been dating for around 7 months. The couple was spotted vacationing together in Havana, Cuba, in March. They met while filming the erotic thriller Deep Water. The film was based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith. After filming, Affleck and Armas went into lockdown together and Armas was spotted moving stuff into Affleck’s Los Angeles home. A source told People, “She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck.”
It was also reported in August that Armas was helping Affleck with his sobriety. According to a source for E! News “Since Ana has been in Ben’s life, being sober has become easier to manage.” The source continued, ”She came into his life and has given him everything he wants and needs in a partner. He’s very satisfied with Ana and isn’t looking for a coping method. She has a vivacious personality and is a very talented actress.” It had been a couple months since the couple was photographed together but last week Affleck was spotted greeting Ana as she arrived outside his home in Pacific Palisades, California. Affleck was seen wearing a shirt with the Cuban saying, “asere ya, gracias.”
Armas is the new Bond girl in the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. Armas will play the opposite of Daniel Craig who is playing Bond for the final time. The actors recently worked together on the Academy Award winning film Knives Out. No Time To Die was recently postponed again because of COVID-19. At this time it is scheduled to release in April 2021. Armas is also playing Marilyn Monroe in an upcoming biopic.