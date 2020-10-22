Enrique Iglesias is crowned as Billboard’s Top Latin Artist of All Time

Enrique Iglesias is the GOAT! After a successful career of 25 years in the music industry and 47 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the Spanish singer is recognized as Billboard‘s “Top Latin Artist of All Time” for ”his many achievements, popularity, and contributions to the Latin Music charts.”

“This is a very special award,” Iglesias said. ”I want to thank the Billboards Awards for this incredible award, my team, and my good friend Pitbull.”

The singer, known for his humility, also took a moment to congratulate all the winners of the night. “Congratulations to all the artists here tonight,” he said.

Iglesias continued dedicating a few words to his fans. “I want to say to all my fans that I thank you for all the support throughout my career,” he said while holding up his award. ”I miss you so much, and I hope we will see you soon.”

The Spaniard finished his acceptance speech by addressing it to the viewers. "To all of you who are watching us on television, take care."

His whole career, the 45-year-old superstar, has been breaking records. On 27 occasions, the Madrid native has topped Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, holding the record for having 39 singles entering in the top 10.

Enrique Iglesias has nothing but HITS. — M (@niazxnitsuj) October 22, 2020

Iglesias is also the Hispanic artist with the most hits on Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay, and Dance club lists, as reported by NBC Chicago. The “Billboard Top Latin Artists of All Time” ranking is based on past performance on the weekly Hot Latin Songs chart.