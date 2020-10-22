Claudia Schiffer celebrates her 50th birthday releasing a new Barbie

Claudia Schiffer has become —once again—the latest celebrity to partner with Mattel to launch a Barbie doll. The iconic supermodel has worked with Barbie’s creative team to recreate the mini-me version of herself. “Barbie was the first time I connected with fashion,” Schiffer told Page Six Style in an interview. “My sister and I loved playing with Barbie as a child; she was iconic. We had an attic where we created an entire Barbie world with houses, cars, and even swimming pools.”

According to the German model, actress, and fashion designer, her dolls were so special that she passed them down. “My daughters have since inherited all of our ‘70s and ‘80s Barbies, including their fashion, furniture, and accessories, to which they’ve added the current Barbies of today.”

Page Six reported that the 49-year-old was also in charge of selecting the outfits for the dolls because they “made strong fashion statements when I first wore them.”

“I love both Versace and Balmain, and these two dresses made strong fashion statements when I first wore them,” Schiffer tells Vogue. The first dress is a mini replica of the blue Versace gown she wore during the Fall 1994 fashion show. “It’s a dreamy blue dress with a signature Versace corset bodice and a floor-length, semi-sheer, shimmery A-line skirt,” Schiffer says.



“When Claudia first stepped into the runway, with her blond, long hair and the angelic face, the whole world immediately saw her as the personification of Barbie,” Donatella Versace said in a press release. “Two strong women who do not need to be empowered by anyone because they have always been the makers of their destiny.”

The second one is an embellished long-sleeved black dress Schiffer modeled for Balmain during the fashion campaign of Spring 2016. “It’s very dramatic, featuring a beautifully-embellished, long-sleeve macrame top, a waist-cinching belt, and a long skirt with faux cut-outs throughout,” Schiffer says.

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain creative director, said in a press release that Schiffer is “the definition of a supermodel,” adding that she is an inspiration. “Over the decades, she’s inspired millions with her distinctive mix of confidence, style, and beauty,” he continued. “Seeing her in one of my favorite runway looks was one of my proudest moments — and the Balmain campaign that she shot for me will forever remain one of my favorite memories.”