Kris Jenner explains why Instagram was the reason KUWTK ended

Kris Jenner shares more details about the cancelation of the popular show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and blames social media for the difficult decision, after 20 seasons and various spin-offs.

There have been a lot of theories surrounding the cancelation of the reality show, however the 64-year-old momager has revealed the real reasons, even sharing about her emotional reaction with the family members, revealing that Khloe Kardashian has been the one sister that has taken it the hardest.

Kris confessed that social media platforms have been both a curse and a blessing in terms of marketing for the family of entrepreneurs, claiming that when they first started the show “there was no Instagram or Snapchat” or other forms of social media, and now that the world has changed, “the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode.”

She also added that even though fans of the Kardashians can get “all the information anyone would ever want to know in real time,” it also makes up for being a great way to promote all the businesses the family are constantly being involved in, as it is “the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out.”

The business-savvy star also said “the consumer gets to see the products the girls are working on in real time,” adding that it’s also an amazing tool for followers and viewers to “be part of the journey.” This also comes after Kim Kardashian admitted she makes more money on a single Instagram post than in a whole season of KUWTK .