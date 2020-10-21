Gloria Estefan reveals she had suicidal thoughts; Lele Pons says she wasn’t in love with Juanpa Zurita.

Gloria Estefan , Lili Estefan , and Emily Estefan continue bringing to Red Table Talk: The Estefans honest and poignant discussions about personal, relatable topics. During the third installment of the Facebook Watch show, “Coping With a Mental Health Crisis,” the beloved family invited performer and social media star Lele Pons and actress Karla Souza to also share struggles with mental health and how they cope.

Singer Gloria Estefan started the conversation by revealing her past struggles with mental health. “I’ve always felt very good in my own skin, except when I was 15, and my dad had spent a year already at home...I was taking care of him. He was heading downhill fast,” Gloria said. “Even though my father survived the Vietnam War, he still became a casualty of combat. His exposure to agent orange, a poison used for warfare, resulted in his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. He lost his ability to speak; he couldn’t walk, so he would stand up to try to go to the bathroom, and he would fall,” she recalls.

“I didn’t want to tell my mother that I was starting to feel cracks in my armor. I didn’t want to tell my grandmother because I didn’t want to worry her,” she continued. “My father had left a gun in my house when he went off to war...and I knew where that gun was. And I started having desperation thoughts. What got me through that moment was thinking of others...was thinking of other people that I loved. You know what? I got through it. A lot of people...don’t get through it.”

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, approximately 1.5% of people die by suicide every year. Although it might vary in certain countries, globally, suicide is most common among those over the age of 70. However, suicide is considered a major national public health issue in the United States, having one of the highest rates. The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics reported that in 2018, there were 48,344 recorded suicides. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, it was the second leading cause of death.

Lili Estefan, known for her big bright smile, went through this experience when her mother took her life when the tv presenter was just a kid. “I come from a family that we’ve struggled with mental health,” revealed the host of El Gordo y la Flaca. “My mom passed away when I was ten and a half, 11. For this show, I had to call my father, call my brother...it’s incredible how careful we become, the three of us when we have to talk about my mom and her death,” Lili said, referring to that she had to inform her family before sharing her experience.