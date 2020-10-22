This is the reason why Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent is no longer her favorite ex

Chelsea Handler isn’t staying quiet when it comes to 50 Cent’s recent endorsement for President Donald Trump .

The rapper has been at the center of controversy recently, following a social media post he made earlier this week. 50 Cent ended up publicly throwing his support behind President Trump after seeing an infographic of the tax rate plan proposed by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

He took to both Instagram and Twitter to share a screenshot from the CNBC show Power Lunch, which featured an analysis that showed high earners in states such including New York, New Jersey, and California could see a tax rate increase of over 60%, should Biden be elected.

The New York native condemned the plan, while also throwing his support behind Donald Trump, writing, “👀 WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃💨 F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷‍♂️ I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind. 😤”

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020



50 has been facing backlash from a lot of people for this post, including his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler. When weighing in on the drama, Handler shared a jab at her former love interest in a message she posted on Twitter.

In another tweet on the matter, the Power star doubled down on his Trump endorsement, writing, “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. i don’t like it !”

That’s where Handler responded, simply writing, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” under the tweet.



You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 20, 2020

The comedian started dating 50 Cent back in 2010 after meeting him on her show, Chelsea Lately, the year prior. Their relationship continued for a few months until Handler broke up with him over his ties to his ex-girlfriend, Ciara.

She explained the break-up in a 2012 appearance on Howard Stern’s show, saying, “I think one of his ex-girlfriends was coming on my show and she’s one of those singers — I can’t remember her name. She’s really hot. He was dating her I guess previous to me.”

“Right before Anguilla, Ciara — that’s her name! — was coming on the show,” Handler continued, “and he called me to tell me something about her like she still calls him all the time, and she still tells him that she loves him or something. And I’m at my job, and I go ‘Curtis, honestly this is like eighth-grade s**t. Why are you telling me this?’”

While Ciara later pushed back on Handler’s version of events in an interview on Power 106 Los Angeles, Handler said that was the last straw for her. Still, she and 50 Cent remained good friends.....well, until now, it seems.