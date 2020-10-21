Shawn Mendes says ‘every song I ever wrote’ is about Camila Cabello

This week, Shawn Mendes fans were gifted with a sneak peek at his upcoming documentary, In Wonder, which is set to start streaming on Netflix next month.

The movie debuts on November 23, but an official trailer for the doc dropped on Tuesday. The film follows Mendes’ journey to self-discovery throughout his constantly-evolving music career. The 22-year-old gives fans an inside look at his private life, both when he’s at home and while he is entertaining hundreds of thousands of fans touring internationally.

Still, above all, fans are definitely gonna go crazy when they see Mendes declare his love for girlfriend, Camila Cabello , throughout the doc.

“My song comes on the radio or something and I‘m like, ’Everything’s about you. They’re all ... They have always been about you,’” he recalls telling the 23-year-old ”Havana” singer in the film. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’” to which he remembers responding, ”They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.”

Cabello appears in several scenes throughout In Wonder, which also features footage of Mendes that was captured on his rise to superstardom.

The official trailer begins with Mendes reading what used to be his daily affirmations: “I sing with no tension. My voice is strong and healthy.” While the star no longer reads them, he tells fans: “I went through a big phase where I used to write this over and over again.”

“You first get on the stage and ego comes rushing in,” the pop star describes in the film. ”It goes, ‘Don’t mess up.’ Then about 30 seconds in you go, ’Oh yeah, I’m just a guy and I love music. Time to surrender.’”

While a lot of fans might be expecting the documentary to show Mendes’ life as an artist, the singer wants fans to see a different side of him.

“This isn‘t a story about a famous musician, this is about a guy growing up,” he says. Mendes also dropped the title track from his forthcoming album, Wonder, earlier this month along with the accompanying music video. The album is set to be released following the documentary on December 4.

“You know what the truth is?” Mendes says in the documentary when speaking about performing. ”You walk up on the stage and you look around, and it feels like a dream.”

It’s good for fans to see Cabello supporting her boyfriend throughout In Wonder, even though the two of them have been physically separated for several months while she’s out in the United Kingdom filming Cinderella.

Before then, the lovebirds got a lot of quality time in, spending the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic in lockdown together.

They performed Louis Armstrong‘s “What a Wonderful World” at One World: Together at Home back in April. The couple has been going strong since they started dating back in July of 2019.

Watch the official trailer for In Wonder down below: