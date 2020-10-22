Rihanna uses Savage X Fenty campaign to shine a spotlight on Black breast cancer survivors

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Rihanna is shining a spotlight on Black breast cancer survivors.

The singer’s lingerie brand asked three “survivors and thrivers” to model new styles from a capsule collection that will directly benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation, a charity founded by Rihanna back in 2012. A press statement also said that Savage X Fenty is going to donate a portion of the proceeds -- up to $250,000 in total -- to help the organization fund cancer research and support for Black people diagnosed with the disease.



The stunning campaign photographs feature Cayatanita Leiva and Ericka Hart, both 34, and Nykia McKenzie, 26, wearing the collection’s new styles which come in grey and--of course--a soft shade of pink. Each of the models had a hand in how they were presented, either taking the pictures themselves or with the help of a close friend or family member.

Hart, who can be seen posing in a gray bralette and panty set, was diagnosed with two types of breast cancer at once: HER2-positive and triple-negative. The model credited the Black femme and queer communities with being a source of support during such a difficult time.

“The Savage X Fenty campaign was affirming of my experience as not just a breast cancer survivor but all of my intersections of identity as a Black, queer, non-binary femme,” Hart said in an interview. “Many cancer campaigns focus on one aspect, your chronic illness but not how your various identities play a role in how you navigate cancer ... I also loved that the campaign didn‘t focus on poses that focused on strength as the sole image for living with breast cancer, but rather is just showcasing people who want to share their experience to make a difference for someone else.”