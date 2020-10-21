Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian! Here’s how the glam queen is celebrating her 40th birthday

Our favorite glam queen and reality star, Kim Kardashian West turns 40 today! The KKW Beauty founder has already had an outpouring of love and birthday wishes and celebrations are already underway.

The E! Network has been celebrating Kardashian all day with each of its shows sharing birthday video messages directed to the 40-year-old. Sisters, Khloe and Kylie both said sweet birthday messages to their older sister, and even Scott Disick said some kind words to the birthday girl. In addition to the video messages, E! is having a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” marathon all day with a special edition birthday special at 10 P.M. (EST).

Mom, Kris Jenner posted an adorable Instagram post for her daughter. It was a throwback picture of a young Kris and her baby girl captioned, “Happy Birthday to my Kimberly!!! You are such a beautiful soul and an amazing human being ... I thank God every day for you and for choosing me to be your Mom... you are the most incredible daughter, mommy, wife, sister, auntie and friend and make all of us feel so special and loved. Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make. I love you so so much, it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do. You are my sweet, beautiful girl inside and out, @kimkardashian.”

To keep the party going, Kardashian herself released her highly anticipated SKIMS 2000s throwback velour collection today in celebration of her birthday. In addition to that, the businesswoman is also releasing her KKW Beauty Opalescent Collection at 10:46 (PT), the exact time Kardashian was born.