Lele Pons celebrates 100 million views with this new hairstyle

Lele Pons and Guaynaa celebrated on Instagram Monday after their song “Se Te Nota ” hit 100 million views on YouTube. The video was just released last month on September 3rd. Earlier this month, they performed the bop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Pons called it “one of the most memorable moments of her life. The Venezuelan-American internet celebrity, YouTuber, actress, and singer shared a hilarious video of her dancing to the catchy song in a one piece bodysuit had “F*** off” written all over it in pink text. Pons is twerking along to the beat in the video and is joined by Guayanaa before her hair suddenly changes into a bright orange mohawk. The mohawk wig even had a bald cap that made it look super realistic. Pons captioned the photo, “Wait for it... 😏😂😏 celebrating 100 million views on “Se Te Nota.”

While the view count is impressive, Pons is familiar with what it feels like to reach millions of views with her work- even billions. In 2014 when Pons was a teenager, she became the first vine user to reach one billion loops. In 2019 she celebrated reaching 3 billion views on her Youtube channel. Her friends and family made her a sweet video congratulating the multi talented star and shared their favorite moments filming sketch videos with her.