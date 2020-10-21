Kelly Ripa confirms Ryan Seacrest’s coronavirus test results

Ryan Seacrest was noticeably absent on Monday from “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and fans were worried. Kelly Ripa hosted the show on Monday solo and announced on the show’s official Instagram page that her co-host “took the day off.” But when he didn’t show up Tuesday, they explained that he was awaiting a COVID-19 test. Ripa addressed the limited, masked studio audience and explained, “We have all of these new restrictions now so this is why we have to wait until he comes back negative for him to get in here. We take it seriously.”

According to People, Seacrest “had a minimal cough, and out of precaution wanted to make sure he had a negative test before going back to Live, which he did.” “He will be back in the chair tomorrow,” the source added. On Tuesday, the show’s Instagram account shared another video of Ripa on set sitting at the show’s New York City studio explaining the situation. They announced in the caption, “UPDATE: Great news.. test came back and he’s negative! Ryan will be back tomorrow!” Ripa’s solo performance had mixed reviews on Instagram but many loved her one-woman show. “I am legitimately HOWLING at Kelly this morning! HILARIOUS!” one fan wrote. “Oh boy, get her a co anchor - failing as a stand up comedian! Turning off now!” A hater expressed. Another defended Ripa and commented, “Kelly, on her own, is AMAZING!!! 😍❤️👏👏👏”