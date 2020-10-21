Katherine Schwarzenegger, Mark Ruffalo, and more defend Chris Pratt from online criticism

Chris Pratt became the topic of conversation Tuesday after E! News posted this question on their Instagram account: Which Hollywood Chris is best? On Monday the outlet shared photos of Chris Evans , Chris Pine , Chris Hemsworth , and Pratt. They captioned the photo, “t‘s an age-old debate: Which Hollywood Chris is the best? Marvel, weigh in, and see which actor the internet is giving the boot to (👀)”

What started as a fun game went downhill after fans target Pratt for his religious and political views. Although he has never confirmed it, many believe that Pratt is a Trump supporter. “Anyone but Chris Pratt” one person commented. “Chris Pratt can go and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on.” “Chris Pr*tt doesn‘t deserve to be included in this post or amongst those fine understanding men.” “Any of these Chris’s 😍 except Pratt,” are among some of the other comments that can be found on the post. While some fans did try to stick up for the actor, they were drowned out by hundreds of anti-Pratt commenters.

The hate got so bad that Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger commented on the post to stick up for her man. “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday,” she wrote. “There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.” The conversation eventually made its way to Twitter and Pratt was slammed there too.

Pratt’s Marvel alum Robert Downey Jr . and Mark Ruffalo attempted to help on Tuesday but may have made the situation worse. Ruffalo tweeted, “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Down dedicated an Instagram post to Pratt and wrote in the caption, “What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt... A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness.”