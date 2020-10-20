Kim Kardashian opens up about her experience with Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian confessed she was warned not to work with Donald Trump or even step foot in the White House, as it would affect her reputation and would cause great damage to her personal image.

The reality star and entrepreneur ignored the advice given by her family and friends and had a highly criticized meeting with the president in 2018 to discuss important matters that involved the life sentence of Alice Johnson.

The most famous Kardashian sister used her influence to help Johnson after having to spend more than two decades serving life without parole, for what was categorized as a nonviolent drug offense, revealing it was absolutely worth it, going against the media backlash and helping make a change on the criminal justice reform.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians appeared in an interview with David Letterman for the Netflix show My Guests Need No Introduction and was asked several questions about the current administration, however Kim refused to say anything negative about Trump.

©GettyImages Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump

The 39-year-old mother of four and wife to Kanye West also referred to her meeting in the White House as something she had to do, or else “these people’s lives don’t stand a chance,” describing her work in criminal justice and her acquired knowledge in law after studying to become a lawyer in California.

Kim said she was determined to stay focused on her goals, however when she was asked about who she was voting for, she only said “I know who I’m voting for.”