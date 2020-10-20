Jennifer Lopez explains why she married Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has been open about the highs and lows in her marriage with ex-husband and father of her children, Marc Anthony . In her 2014 book, “True Love,” she’s candidly discussed what it was like splitting up with Anthony, how she invited him to sing on her tour with her shortly after their divorce, and so on. Now, more info has come out about how JLO originally decided to marry her ex-husband of 10 years.

According to “True Love,” Lopez explained that she was heartbroken after her breakup with ex-fiancé, actor Ben Affleck . JLO explained that she was publicly known to hop from one relationship to the next but revealed that’s how she coped with heartbreak and pain.

“Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever,” wrote Lopez. “It was my first real heartbreak; it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest. And when the realization that I wasn’t going to have the fairy tale family I wanted really set in, well, that was when I really started to fall apart.”

In her book, the singer went on to explain how she ended up starting a relationship with Anthony. She said at the time she thought her and Anthony were meant to be together considering she ran into the singer a few days after she was supposed to marry Affleck, so she took their meet up as a sign. Lopez and Anthony had a history as they first dated back in 1999. After that, they went on to date other people before rekindling at this time in Lopez’s life.