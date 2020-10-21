Lele Pons goes full Halloween glam in an orange bikini

Halloween is just around the corner, coming up in just 11 days. Celebrities, like Lele Pons have taken the opportunity to go all out during the month of October to celebrate this holiday, which, due to the current pandemic situation, is going to be a little different this year.

©@lelepons

Some of our favorite stars have already shown us previews of their costumes through their social networks, the Venezuelan singer and influencer Lele Pons has shared a post on Instagram of the sexiest and daring look to welcome in Halloween. The fashion singer, released in September the worldwide hit “Se Te Nota” with Guaynaa, which has more than 51 million views on Spotify.

Being one of the most influential artists today, with more than 40 million followers on Instagram, her posts get lots and lots of hits. Especially if she is going all out for some of people’s favorite holiday, Halloween. The perfect excuse to put on your sexiest, scariest look.

Her color scheme of her most recent post is simple, yet daring. A cute and sexy little bikini, complimented with long orange hair and of course, she couldn’t forget the pumpkin.