Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with cancer

Actor Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is battling cancer. The actor made the announcement Monday night on Twitter. Bridges referenced his iconic role as The Dude in The ‘Big Lebowski’ and wrote, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The Oscar award-winning actor continued his message in the following tweet and thanked friends and family. He also took the moment to encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election. “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org Love, Jeff.”

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.



Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl



Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges’ was quickly met with a ton of support from celebrities and fans. Many responded to his tweets sharing stories about their own battle and recovery with cancer. “My niece’s boyfriend was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, when he was in his twenties. All chemo was done in-hospital. He survived. They’re now happily married with 2 kids. Sending much love to you and your family.” One woman wrote.

Another shared, “From one cancer survivor to a FUTURE cancer survivor, you’ve got this, Jeff!! Laughter is truly the best medicine for this disease. Surround yourself with love and good humor, and you’ll be on the road to recovery. In the meantime, we’ll all be out here keeping you in our prayers!!”One user shared a photo of a young cancer patient named Jane and tweeted, “Sweet Jane says, ‘You got this, dude.’”

Celebrities like Star Trek star George Takei responded, “You’re a fighter. You can beat this.” Takei wrote. Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, “Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want.”

Bridges made his film debut in the early 1970s and has been nominated for seven Academy Awards. He won an Oscar in 2010 for his performance as a man battling alcoholism in “Crazy Heart.” Bridges most recently starred in the 2018 film “Bad Times at the El Royale” and has been filming a new FX television mini-series called “The Old Man.” He shares three daughters with his wife Susan Geston and they have been married since 1977.