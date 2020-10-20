Ayesha Curry’s new hair has got everybody talking

Ayesha Curry’s new temporary hairstyle has a startling amount of people talking. The actress and cookbook author shared a boomerang on Instagram sitting next to her NBA husband Steph Curry. Ayesha, who is a natural brunette is rocking platinum blond hair and pointed out the obvious in the caption, “Mom goes blonde (temporarily).”
While a woman should have complete control and agency over the way she chooses to wear her hair and makeup, haters were offended by her new look. Along with fans flat out telling her they hated it and she should dye it back, Curry was accused of trying to “whitewash” herself. Others suggested she got a nose job. “Also... the nose too. Contour or nose job? That’s why you look so different from us. The hair & the nose” one person wrote. Others said they thought Stephen was being exposed with another woman until they realized it was Alicia.
Yasss 😍😍 @ayeshacurry you look good AF!! pic.twitter.com/waJUdNPDSS— Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) October 19, 2020
Outlets posted the photo on Twitter and it quickly went viral on the site. Curry was shamed and bullied by strangers on the internet who continued to hate on her for trying to “appear white.” Her husband shut down the haters in her comments and stood up for his queen. He also called them, “meanies.” “You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit.” He wrote. Stephen also pointed out that it was just a blonde wig and alluded to the cheating jokes, “ Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping 👀” Others stood up for Ayesha and called the whole thing ridiculous and said she looked beautiful.
Fans praised Stephen and reminded haters that his opinion is more important than any of theirs. One fan tweeted, “hey Steph I’m sick of all the haters talking about your wife , cause they haven’t heard of keeping the marriage spicy . Today she blonde and tomorrow she can be a red head. Ayesha you go girl be you !! Love you.” Ayesha eventually responded to all the commotion surrounding her fun look and tweeted Sunday, “It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just…(laughing emojis) y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious.”
It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… 🤣🤣 y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious.— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) October 19, 2020
Check out some of the best reactions to Ayesha’s hair drama below:
Ayesha Curry is basically the LeBron James of basketball wives. No matter what she do, good, bad, or indifferent people always got sum to say. https://t.co/PfaPuLLeyH— Chef BoyarDAN👨🏾🍳 (@DanielSunDon) October 19, 2020
It’s Ayesha Curry eating up this Blonde for me!!!😍 pic.twitter.com/cudtVUb80B— UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) October 19, 2020
*Ayesha Curry breathes— Kobe 💜 (@JNIKEParrish) October 19, 2020
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/s62nPTIbbS
Me looking at this Ayesha Curry picture trying to understand what the fuss is about. pic.twitter.com/QCgxmxzEpX— kevikev (@KevCoke6) October 19, 2020
Half of Twitter is mad at Ayesha Curry for dying her hair blonde. The other half is mad at @StephenCurry30 for being able to cheat on Ayesha with @ayeshacurry.💀 #LeaveTheCurryFamilyAlone pic.twitter.com/hRduzyHopP— KevinNoel (@KevinNoel) October 19, 2020