Ayesha Curry’s new hair has got everybody talking

Ayesha Curry’s new temporary hairstyle has a startling amount of people talking. The actress and cookbook author shared a boomerang on Instagram sitting next to her NBA husband Steph Curry. Ayesha, who is a natural brunette is rocking platinum blond hair and pointed out the obvious in the caption, “Mom goes blonde (temporarily).”

While a woman should have complete control and agency over the way she chooses to wear her hair and makeup, haters were offended by her new look. Along with fans flat out telling her they hated it and she should dye it back, Curry was accused of trying to “whitewash” herself. Others suggested she got a nose job. “Also... the nose too. Contour or nose job? That’s why you look so different from us. The hair & the nose” one person wrote. Others said they thought Stephen was being exposed with another woman until they realized it was Alicia.

Outlets posted the photo on Twitter and it quickly went viral on the site. Curry was shamed and bullied by strangers on the internet who continued to hate on her for trying to “appear white.” Her husband shut down the haters in her comments and stood up for his queen. He also called them, “meanies.” “You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit.” He wrote. Stephen also pointed out that it was just a blonde wig and alluded to the cheating jokes, “ Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping 👀” Others stood up for Ayesha and called the whole thing ridiculous and said she looked beautiful.