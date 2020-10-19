Lily James real life drama with co-star Dominic West

Lily James seems to be in the middle of a real life drama, as the actress has been rumored to be in a relationship with her married co-star Dominic West, causing her to cancel some of her TV appearances and interviews amid the scandal.

The star of Mamma Mia! was schedule to promote her new Netflix drama Rebecca alongside Armie Hammer in three high-profile TV shows, NBC’s Today Show, the Graham Norton Show and the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Both stars have yet to address the relationship, however photos of a romantic date in Rome have revealed they were together kissing, enjoying lunch, and riding around the city in what seemed to be a true Italian getaway.

The actress is said to have cancelled her TV commitments because she was expecting to face questions about her relationship with the married actor, especially during her most recent appearance where she was set to be interviewed with Sam Smith, Matthew McConaughey and Bruce Springsteen.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Married star of The Affair, Dominic West, pictured passionately kissing Lily James in Rome https://t.co/cZLOuXGTOs pic.twitter.com/cwpCC4kC0e — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 12, 2020

The actor is best known for playing Detective McNulty in the HBO series The Wire, however the couple seem to have a long history together, as they first met in a London production in 2011, and recently reuniting during the summer for a classic period film titled The Pursuit of Love.

Dominic’s wife Catherine FitzGerald organized a joint press conference right after news of the alleged romance were released, assuring the media that after their ten-year marriage, they were still going strong and were “very much together.”