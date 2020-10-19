Kelly Ripa shares a rare photo of her daughter as she gets ready for prom

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ teenage daughter, Lola, has become a young woman right before our very eyes. Luckily for fans, the couple likes to share their special family moments with the world, including a photo the star posted to Instagram showing her daughter looking absolutely stunning in her prom dress.

“Prom night 2018,” Ripa captioned the picture of Lola in a lavender dress with a thigh-high slit. The image also showed off Lola’s lucky prom date, who was rocking a classic black tuxedo.

The fact that Kelly posted these images of her daughter is somewhat surprising, because the mother-daughter duo have feuded over Kelly‘s over-sharing on social media in the past.

Only a couple months before sharing this photo, Ripa and her daughter got into an argument after the soap opera star posted a throwback image of Lola in a Halloween costume.

“It‘s so bizarre,” Kelly told Jimmy Fallon during an interview. ”I’m never allowed to post a photo of her—ever.”

“I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It’s a Halloween throwback Thursday,’” Kelly continued. ”I’m in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says ‘Lola.’ I was debating [answering]. I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t answer it…but what if it’s an emergency?’”

Of course, it was Lola calling about the Halloween photo.

“She‘s like, ’You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!’ I was like, ’You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you,’” Kelly answered. ”And that was the end of the discussion. She didn’t say, ’Where are you going? What are you doing?’”

There’s no word on whether or not the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host got her daughter’s approval this time around, but she looks so stunning, it’s hard to believe she wouldn’t want everyone to see.

After posting the photo on social media, Kelly did share with her LIVE audience that she attended her daughter‘s pre-prom party at school.

“They are now hosting events where you as parents are allowed to show up and take pictures, so that you have them, and then your daughter can forbid you from showing them on your talk show,” Kelly revealed. ”That‘s how it went for my son as well. It was unbelievable. I’m, like, ’I am not sure why you are robbing me of the privilege that all the other parents, like, all the other parents get to immediately post their photos on Instagram, why can’t I?’ And they’re like, ’You know why.’”

Kelly also said that on prom night, she and her husband set some rules, which included a curfew.

“She was truly remarkable in her getting extra time out of us, and then she did the baller move of all baller moves: She showed up a little early so we were like, ‘She’s so responsible!’ Even though she had negotiated a full two hours past what time we had thought was appropriate. She came home 15 minutes early, and she’s like, ’See? I’m home.’”

Lola doesn’t post much on her own social media, but her mom still shares funny moments the two of them share, including this hilarious text conversation she let us in on the other day.