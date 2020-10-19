Naya Rivera’s son Josey debuts new hairstyle: See photos

Ryan Dorsey debuted his son Josey’s new look on Instagram Sunday. Naya Rivera ’s ex posted photos of his five year old showing off his buzzed hairstyle. “Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter,” Ryan captioned a split picture of Josey, who previously sported long, curly locks. “Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. 🌟 Happy Sunday.😎 #keeppounding.” Josey, wearing a Carolina Panthers baseball tee, posed with a Batman face mask and sunglasses in one picture, while in the second, the late Glee actress’ little boy flashed a bright smile.
Naya Rivera’s sister speaks out after reportedly moving in with the ‘Glee’ star’s ex-husband
Last month, Ryan addressed reports that he was living with his ex-wife’s sister, Nickayla Rivera . The 37-year-old actor revealed that the “temporary situation” was his son’s idea following Naya’s tragic death. “He asked me if TiTi can live with us. ‘I want TiTi to live with us, forever.’ Because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom,” Ryan revealed in an emotional Instagram video, which has since been deleted. “Because you’re going to need all the help you can get as a single parent, trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child. You deal with it every hour of every day for 80 plus days now.”
Ryan went on to slam the “absurd” reports about him and Naya’s sister being in a relationship. “Sh-t man, I wish I was worried about a relationship right now. Not thinking about this and living with this every day,” he said. “I wasn’t even going to speak on any of this, but I feel like my head is full with so many things right now that the last thing I want running through my head is this bullsh-t.”
Naya accidentally drowned in July after renting a boat with her young son. Josey “told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not.” After Naya’s passing, Ryan broke his silence on her death with a moving tribute. “This is so unfair...there‘s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair,” he wrote alongside a photo of Naya and their son. “I don’t know what to say...I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha.”
He continued, “I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤.”