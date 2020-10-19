Naya Rivera’s son Josey debuts new hairstyle: See photos

Ryan Dorsey debuted his son Josey’s new look on Instagram Sunday. Naya Rivera ’s ex posted photos of his five year old showing off his buzzed hairstyle. “Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter,” Ryan captioned a split picture of Josey, who previously sported long, curly locks. “Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. 🌟 Happy Sunday.😎 #keeppounding.” Josey, wearing a Carolina Panthers baseball tee, posed with a Batman face mask and sunglasses in one picture, while in the second, the late Glee actress’ little boy flashed a bright smile.

Last month, Ryan addressed reports that he was living with his ex-wife’s sister, Nickayla Rivera . The 37-year-old actor revealed that the “temporary situation” was his son’s idea following Naya’s tragic death. “He asked me if TiTi can live with us. ‘I want TiTi to live with us, forever.’ Because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom,” Ryan revealed in an emotional Instagram video, which has since been deleted. “Because you’re going to need all the help you can get as a single parent, trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child. You deal with it every hour of every day for 80 plus days now.”

Ryan went on to slam the “absurd” reports about him and Naya’s sister being in a relationship. “Sh-t man, I wish I was worried about a relationship right now. Not thinking about this and living with this every day,” he said. “I wasn’t even going to speak on any of this, but I feel like my head is full with so many things right now that the last thing I want running through my head is this bullsh-t.”