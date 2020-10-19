Eva Mendes is ready for her close-up

Eva Mendes is ready for her acting comeback! Now that the daughters of the Hollywood actress are growing up, she says her ambition is also making a comeback.

The 46-year-old star has taken a six-year hiatus since welcoming her two daughters with Ryan Gosling, 4-year-old Amada Lee and 6-year-old Esmeralda Amada, making her family her number one priority and confessing her professional career is still very important to her.

Mendes confessed she has been thinking about getting back to work for a while now, revealing that “as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children,” adding that she feels happy to be able to see her daughters grow up, “but now they are four and six, I‘m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back.”

©GettyImages Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

The actress took a moment to shine light on motherhood and said she applauds and looks up to “those women who can do it all” however she says she is not one of them and “thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it‘s even a choice.”

The couple have been quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and referring to their life at home with their kids the actress said that it feels “like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them.”