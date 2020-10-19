Jennifer Lopez looked chic as she took her twins and A-Rod’s daughters on a Rodeo Drive shopping spree

Although Jennifer Lopez has been quite busy this year, she always makes time for the most important people in her life - her family. This past weekend, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was spotted spending quality time with her clan while doing some retail therapy. The 51-year-old was photographed out on Sunday with her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max as well as her fiance Alex Rodriguez ’s daughters, 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella.
The group was seen strolling down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. Lopez looked stylish as always. She wore a white loose-fitting button-down shirt paired with dark loose pants and brown loafer type shoes. The singer had a brown and gold colored crossbody bag draped on her shoulder. The “Hustlers” actress’ hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail. She wore round shaped brown sunglasses and protected her face, along with the rest of the group, with a black mask.
There were a few unknown people also strolling with JLO and her crew. Lopez and the group were bopping in and out of stores, one of them being a Dior store where JLO looked interested in a few different items. A-Rod wasn’t seen with the group so it’s unknown if he was a part of this shopping trip.
It seems that the mom of two spends as much time as she can with her family. Earlier this month, JLO was seen getting into the fall season and Halloween spirit with her kids. Lopez posted a few photos from that weekend at a pumpkin patch with Emme, Max, and a group of their friends. In true mom fashion, Lopez had her kids huddle together for a picture as the famous mom photographed them.
Speaking of family, Rodriguez posted an adorable video to Instagram of his fiance dancing to music looking flawless in an activewear set. In the short vid, Lopez is wearing a black sports bra and black leggings outside by the pool holding a mug in one hand while dancing to a Jay-Z and Rick Ross song. The former MLB player captioned the video, “Headed into the weekend like 💕💃🏼.” We’re not sure if we loved JLO’s dance moves or her toned abs more after watching this clip.