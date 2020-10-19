Jennifer Lopez looked chic as she took her twins and A-Rod’s daughters on a Rodeo Drive shopping spree

Although Jennifer Lopez has been quite busy this year, she always makes time for the most important people in her life - her family. This past weekend, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was spotted spending quality time with her clan while doing some retail therapy. The 51-year-old was photographed out on Sunday with her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max as well as her fiance Alex Rodriguez ’s daughters, 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella.

The group was seen strolling down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. Lopez looked stylish as always. She wore a white loose-fitting button-down shirt paired with dark loose pants and brown loafer type shoes. The singer had a brown and gold colored crossbody bag draped on her shoulder. The “Hustlers” actress’ hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail. She wore round shaped brown sunglasses and protected her face, along with the rest of the group, with a black mask.

©GrosbyGroup

There were a few unknown people also strolling with JLO and her crew. Lopez and the group were bopping in and out of stores, one of them being a Dior store where JLO looked interested in a few different items. A-Rod wasn’t seen with the group so it’s unknown if he was a part of this shopping trip.