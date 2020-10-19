Yolanda Hadid shares new photo of daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s ‘angel’ baby

Yolanda Hadid is one proud grandmother! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, shared a new photo of her daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik ’s newborn baby girl on Sunday. Alongside the picture of her granddaughter holding her hand, Yolanda penned, “❤️ My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.” The mom of three thanked Gigi and Zayn for making her an “Oma,” which means grandmother in Dutch. “Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it,” Yolanda gushed.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first child together last month. On Sept. 23, the 25-year-old model announced her daughter’s arrival with a black and white image of Zayn holding their baby’s hand. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕,” the caption read. The former One Direction singer, 27, posted another picture on his personal page writing, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️.”

Zayn continued, “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”