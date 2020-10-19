Ashley Graham bared it all in a daring yet empowering selfie

Ashley Graham is known for celebrating and loving her body! The supermodel is always empowering others to love themselves and passing along words of wisdom on how to embrace one’s curves.

The 32-year-old gave birth to a baby boy named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin earlier this year in January. Since having her baby boy with her husband Justin Ervin, Graham continued to embrace her body and love her stretch marks. And that’s exactly what she did with a recent Instagram post. On Sunday, the new mom bared it all in a selfie that exposed her body. In the daring photo, Graham has her arms crossed while standing at her bathroom counter. She captioned the photo, “nakie big girl 👋🏽 .”

The supermodel received an outpouring of love and support from her 11.5 million followers and fellow celeb friends. Model, Emily Ratajowski commented, “Beauty girl.” Helena Christensen also commented on Graham’s post saying, “Naked beautiful girl ❤️❤️❤️.” While most of Graham’s comment section of the photo was positive, some called the model out for referring to herself as “big” and the supermodel quickly responded, defending her point of view on the word.

Graham explained her word usage saying, “I hear what you’re saying. But if you look at ‘big’ as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. i love my big strong beautiful body. Love you girlie.”

Aside from the mirror selfie picture, the 32-year-old also posted a photo celebrating her baby boy. The photo is of Graham the night that Isaac was born and in the photo, the supermodel is laying down on her side holding her son, while her labor and delivery team and Justin are all behind her. Her caption read, “Can’t believe Isaac is 9 months today! 9 months in, 9 months out 👶 Thank you to this phenomenal team for making my labor and delivery so smooth. We are so lucky to have the support from these amazing women!”