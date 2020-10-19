Actress María Gabriela de Faría shares how she is promoting environmental awareness

María Gabriela de Faría uses her platform and influence to promote environmental awareness through her newly launched eco-friendly lifestyle blog. After spending the past two years sharing on social media posts on sustainable fashion, vegan eating, personal development, and “happy earth,” she realized that it was time to upgrade her game by creating her website.

“I have long wanted to start this blog,” said de Faría. “I’ve always wanted to use my voice, more than just in brief Instagram posts, to influence as many people as I can toward more sustainable choices in life. 2020 gave me the perfect opportunity to really take the time to assess my own life and my own lifestyle and make some lasting changes. I want to share the things I’ve discovered and my own personal successes (and failures!). Change is not easy, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming,” she continued by adding that she “really do believe we can change the world, one good choice at a time.”

In her new blog, the actress opens up and provides fans with intimate insights into her personal life. Among her posts, visitors can read about how she is “Surviving a Stay At Home Order (in a Studio Apartment, with Two Fat Cats and a Husband),” “Vegan What??” and “We Are Not Broken.” Her writings are a deep dive into her experiences of navigating relationships, making healthier food choices, and learning to overcome insecurities.

Thanks to her work with organizations like the World Wildlife Fund and Mercy for Animals, and her constant championing of animal rights, veganism, sustainable fashion, and an eco-friendly lifestyle, the 28-year-old Venezuela native has received her fourteenth Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nomination in the “Inspiration of the Year” category (KCA Mexico 2020).

In an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA, the actress, known in Latin America for her leading roles in the Nickelodeon series Isa TKM, Grachi, and Yo Soy Franky, and Fox Telecolombia’s Sitiados 2, shares how she transformed her life and found a new call.

“It’s my passion,” she let us know from the beginning. “I am an actress, and I always will be and have been since I was five years old, but at some point in my career, I began to realize the responsibility I have, especially when many people follow you.”